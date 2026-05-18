Prudential To Buy 75% Of Indian Insurer Bharti For $370M
By Tom Fish ( May 18, 2026, 12:51 PM BST) -- Prudential PLC said Monday that it will acquire a 75% stake in Indian rival Bharti Life Insurance Co. Ltd. for 35 billion rupees ($370 million) to expand into one of the world's fastest-growing markets....
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