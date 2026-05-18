Holland & Knight Taps Wiley Leader As Telecom Chair

By Jack Rodgers ( May 18, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP announced Monday it has hired the former co-chair of Wiley's wireless practice in Washington to take the reins of the Tampa, Florida-headquartered firm's telecommunications, media and technology team as chair....
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