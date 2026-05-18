Couple Says Broker's 'Tandem Plan' Cost Them Over $15M

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 18, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Michigan couple has sued an Ohio insurance broker in federal court, claiming they were duped into abandoning $15.6 million in life insurance coverage for a defective premium-financed "tandem plan" that collapsed after interest rates rose. ...
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