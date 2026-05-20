OpenAI Says ChatGPT Misuse Is Users' Responsibility

By Emily Sawicki ( May 20, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- OpenAI has asked a federal judge in Chicago to end an insurance company's suit alleging it practices law without a license, arguing the complaint should be directed toward individuals who misuse the company's ChatGPT bot to file faulty motions, and not the generative AI platform itself....
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