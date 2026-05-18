Feds Say BIA Ruling Doesn't Undercut Quick Removal Policies
By Ganesh Setty ( May 18, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told the D.C. Circuit that a recent precedential Board of Immigration Appeals ruling interpreting the meaning of "arrival" and "arrived" should have no bearing on its policies seeking to increase the number of expedited removals....
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