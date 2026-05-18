Ex-Willkie Atty Banned By SEC For Insider Trading

By Emily Sawicki ( May 18, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP mergers and acquisitions attorney who earlier this month admitted to taking part in a widespread BigLaw insider trading scheme will be barred from representing a client before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a minimum of four years, according to an order the agency issued Monday....
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