Ex-Honeywell Director's Religious Bias Suit Cleared For Trial

By Hayley Fowler ( May 18, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A former Honeywell director may bring his religious, age and race discrimination suit to trial after a North Carolina federal judge on Monday denied the conglomerate summary judgment, citing evidence of an HR director's email recommending termination that expressly mentions the director's religious beliefs....
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