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Morgan & Morgan Atty Barred From Harvard Suit Over AI Error

By Chris Villani ( May 18, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge on Monday said a Morgan & Morgan PA attorney may not appear before him in a suit against Harvard University over the theft of body parts donated to its medical school, saying the lawyer did not learn his lesson after signing off on briefs in another case with fake case law generated by artificial intelligence....

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