Health Co. Wants Kirkland Off IP Case For 'Cardinal Sin'
By Elliot Weld ( May 18, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A healthcare company suing medical technology company Commure Inc. over alleged trade secret theft has said Kirkland & Ellis LLP should be disqualified from representing Commure because the healthcare company had tried to retain Kirkland prior to filing the suit and shared confidential information before anyone asked who the defendant was going to be....
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