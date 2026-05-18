Seattle YMCA Biased Against Workers Of Color, Suit Claims

By Ben Adlin ( May 18, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Three former YMCA of Greater Seattle employees sued the nonprofit in Washington state court Friday, claiming the organization's leadership "treated workers of color differently and more harshly than white employees with respect to discipline, leave use, scrutiny, and termination."...
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