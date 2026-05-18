SEC Ends 'Gag Rule' Policy For Enforcement Settlements

By Jessica Corso ( May 18, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday scrapped a decades-old enforcement policy that prohibited settling parties from denying the agency's allegations against them, saying the policy made it appear as though the SEC was trying to "shield itself from criticism."...
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