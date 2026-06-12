Patent Ruling Highlights Risks Of Late Inventorship Fixes

By Peter Gao, Cory Smith and George Chen ( June 12, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's March 9 decision in Implicit LLC v. Sonos Inc. clarified the underexplored intersection between the retroactive correction of inventorship under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 256, and the equitable doctrine of forfeiture in inter partes review proceedings....
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