Visa's Agentic Payment Rules Expose Compliance Tensions

By Tom Witherspoon, Audrey Carroll and Marisa Perfetti ( May 28, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- With agentic payments, e-commerce is entering a new phase of convenience and purchasing power. This is exemplified by Visa's April 18 release of a new framework that clarifies how merchants and consumers intend to use technology to automate buying and selling based on predetermined criteria.[1]...
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