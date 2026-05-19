ArcelorMittal Sells $667M Of Shares In Steel Tubes Maker

By Dawood Fakhir ( May 19, 2026, 1:35 PM BST) -- ArcelorMittal said Tuesday that it has sold part of its stake in steel-tubes maker Vallourec for approximately $667 million in a secondary share offering, with the proceeds to be used in the steel giant's ongoing share buyback program....
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