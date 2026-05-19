Mich. Hospitals Say CVS Diverted $66M In 340B Drug Savings

By Hope Patti ( May 19, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- CVS Health Corp. and several affiliates implemented a pricing scheme to divert to themselves savings from the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, two University of Michigan hospital operators told a federal court, saying the scheme has resulted in more than $66 million in lost revenue over six years....
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