FERC Erred Over Utility's Tax Deferral Method, DC Circ. Told

By Ganesh Setty ( May 20, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Wholesale transmission customers of American Electric Power Co. Inc. units told the D.C. Circuit this week that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission wrongly allowed the utility giant to depart from an established method to allocate carried-forward tax allowances, increasing those customers' rates....
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