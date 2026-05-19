Webster Bank Investor Drops Suit Over $12B Santander Sale

By Abigail Harrison ( May 19, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of Webster Financial Corp. withdrew with prejudice his lawsuit alleging the bank's expected $12.3 billion cash-and-stock sale to Banco Santander SA undervalued Webster while enriching its CEO, according to a notice filed in Connecticut state court Monday....
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