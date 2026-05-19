Ohio Panel Says Incompetence Doesn't Affect State Of Mind
By Parker Quinlan ( May 19, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court has ruled that sufficient evidence exists that a man had the state of mind necessary to commit burglary and kidnapping offenses despite later being declared mentally incompetent to stand trial and confined in a mental hospital....
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