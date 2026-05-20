FINRA Opens Reg BI Sweep Over High-Risk Structured Notes
By Jessica Corso ( May 20, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has opened a review into the marketing of certain high-risk products by broker-dealers in order to determine whether firms are acting in customers' best interests and to assess how they are mitigating conflicts of interest....
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