Sen. Warren Presses OCC On Crypto Trust Charter Approvals

By Aislinn Keely ( May 19, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is demanding Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould share documents and communications related to the approval of national trust charters for cryptocurrency firms, which Warren argues are "seemingly ineligible" since the firms' business plans appear to wade into traditional banking activities....
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