States Push FDIC To Include Them In Stablecoin Reviews
By Aislinn Keely ( May 20, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. faces calls to coordinate with fellow federal agencies and include state banking regulators in its coming application process for stablecoin issuers under its supervision....
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