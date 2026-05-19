She Has A Point: Sheppard's Michelle Replogle

By Theresa Schliep ( May 19, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- When Michelle Replogle of Sheppard and Nitika Gupta Fiorella of Fish & Richardson PC were opponents in a patent case, Fiorella said, Replogle stood out for her expertise and respect, which she showed to everyone regardless of their experience or whom they represented in the litigation....
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