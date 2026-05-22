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Sizing Up The Rescheduling Hurdles Medical Pot Cos. Face

By Austin Ownbey and Jonathan Robbins ( May 22, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's April decision to move certain marijuana activity into Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act marks one of the most consequential federal cannabis policy shifts in decades. But while the change is significant, it is also carefully circumscribed — creating meaningful opportunities for some operators while leaving core federal restrictions firmly in place for others....

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