Mitigating Risks Under New Pay Disclosure Laws In Maine, Va.

By John Lee, Russell Bruch and Margaret McDowell ( May 22, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- In April, Maine and Virginia each passed new laws imposing pay transparency obligations on covered employers. In doing so, they join a growing number of state and local jurisdictions that have passed similar requirements over the last few years, including California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.[1]...
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