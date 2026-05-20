Cannabis Co. Founders Challenge Equity Ruling In Del.

By Jarek Rutz ( May 20, 2026, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for two ousted co-founders of a cannabis accessories startup told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday that a lower court made a legal error when it handed their clients back shares in the company that wrongfully took them, arguing that cash damages, not a return of stock, are the only recognized remedy when corporate shares are converted....
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