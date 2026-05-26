Justices Order Redo In Immigration Judges' Free Speech Suit

By Katie Buehler ( May 26, 2026, 10:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a Fourth Circuit order that had revived the immigration judges union's challenge to restrictions on their ability to speak publicly, finding the lower court abused its discretion by relying on arguments not raised by either party, and ordered further proceedings....
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