NM Marijuana Co. Says IRS Misinterprets Drug's Status

By Molly Moses ( May 20, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A careful reading of the law shows marijuana is not, as the IRS argues, a controlled substance under federal law, a New Mexico cannabis dispensary operator told the U.S. Tax Court in support of its business expense deductions claimed during 2017 through 2019....
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