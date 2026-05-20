BlockFills Says Examiner Unnecessary In Its Ch. 11

By Emily Lever ( May 20, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platform BlockFills has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge not to appoint an examiner and Chapter 11 trustee in its case, arguing the private equity firm that requested the examiner did not raise any significant enough issue in the proceeding....
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