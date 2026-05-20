Gas Co. Asks Court Review Agency's Allowances Decision
By Rachel Konieczny ( May 20, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Colorado Natural Gas Inc. urged a Colorado state judge to review a state agency's decision that the company says improperly expanded a 2023 statute intended to eliminate incentives for establishing gas service....
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