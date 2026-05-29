Philly Court To Fast-Track Credit Card Debt Cases

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 29, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- In response to a rising number of consumer debt cases in recent years, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas is introducing a plan to fast-track credit card collection suits in the city's mandatory arbitration program.
The plaintiffs will shoulder the main component of the retooled caseload management strategy, which the supervising jurist coordinating the initiative said is inspired by the success of Philadelphia's mortgage foreclosure case program and models a similar system used by Lancaster County's court system....
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