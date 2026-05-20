Error In Policy Doesn't Double Coverage, Insurer Says
By Danielle Ferguson ( May 20, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Florida federal court Wednesday that a clerical error in a property policy should not allow a waste management company to collect more than twice the coverage it bargained for after a March 2025 fire. ...
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