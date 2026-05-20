Bayer Curbs Seed Loyalty Program Amid DOJ Antitrust Inquiry

By Gina Kim ( May 20, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Bayer CropScience has agreed to back off, for the next seven years, from implementing requirements in its loyalty program where it was accused of tying discounts to sales targets that independent seed companies had to meet, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's announcement made Wednesday....
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