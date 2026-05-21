ECJ Adviser Backs Challenge To Sweden's Bank Risk Tax

By Josh White ( May 21, 2026, 7:15 PM BST) -- The European Union's lower court was wrong to uphold Sweden's risk tax on the country's largest credit institutions, an adviser to the bloc's top court said Thursday, because the levy could create a potential selective advantage for untaxed companies....
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