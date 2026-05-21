No Coverage Owed In Arcade's Trademark Suit, Judge Says
By Danielle Ferguson ( May 21, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge has determined that an insurer owes no coverage to an arcade in a lawsuit alleging that its name and logo infringed the trademarks of another business because the policy excluded trademark liability and the alleged infringement began before the policy period started. ...
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