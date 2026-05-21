Trade Court Won't Pause Tariff Ruling During US Appeal

By Dylan Moroses ( May 21, 2026, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade won't stay its ruling blocking the collection of temporary global duties for two businesses and the state of Washington while the federal government appeals the judgment to the Federal Circuit, according to an opinion....
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