Amgen Wants To Preserve Right To Seek Double Tax Relief

By Molly Moses ( May 21, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Amgen wants to preserve its right to seek a refund for tax years 2010 through 2015 if the IRS "persists" in taking a position inconsistent with the agency's own arguments pertaining to those years in its audit of 2016 to 2018, the company told the U.S. Tax Court....
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