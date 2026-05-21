EPPO Conducts Searches In €2.6M VAT Fraud Case

By Kevin Pinner ( May 21, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Authorities across Europe have searched several properties tied to a €2.6 million ($3 million) value-added tax fraud by suspects whom the European Public Prosecutor's Office believe are linked to other VAT frauds worth hundreds of millions of euros, the office said Thursday....
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