Portugal Must Reclaim Illegal State Aid, EU Court Says
By Jack McLoone ( May 21, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The European Union's top court said Thursday that Portugal can't suspend tax enforcement proceedings against a company that benefited from unlawful state aid granted by the Madeira Free Zone....
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