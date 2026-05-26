Benefits Atty From Bracewell Rejoins Norton Rose In Houston
By Lynn LaRowe ( May 26, 2026, 7:01 AM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright announced Tuesday that a former associate has rejoined the firm from Bracewell LLP as a partner in Norton Rose's employee benefits and executive compensation practice in Houston....
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