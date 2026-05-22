Survey Finds Legal Malpractice Claim Frequency Grew In 2025

By Andrea Keckley ( May 22, 2026, 10:02 AM EDT) -- Insurers reported an increase in the frequency of legal malpractice claims for the first time in several years amid concerns over issues like the uncontrolled use of artificial intelligence, according to this year's legal professional liability insurance survey by EPIC Law Firm Group....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.