Ky. Mom Brings School Survey Copyright Case To High Court

By Elliot Weld ( May 22, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky mother has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear her case seeking a copy of a student mental-health survey against Pearson and her local school district, saying the case presents an important question about whether courts can decide whether it's fair use to request copyrighted materials under state open records law....
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