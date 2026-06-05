Banks Should Reassess Warehouse Lines Amid Credit Stress

By Stanley Orszula, Michael Tomczyk and Camryn Dreyer ( June 5, 2026, 9:39 AM EDT) -- Recent reporting has spotlighted growing stress in private credit markets, with many publicly traded funds reporting year-over-year lower returns. According to a Reuters calculation, so far in 2026, publicly listed private credit firms have lost a combined $132 billion in market value, some of them even capping the amount that investors can withdraw from the funds.[1]...
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