How SEC, CFTC Proposal Would Ease Private Fund Reporting

By Manny Halberstam, William LeBas and Naffie Lamin ( May 28, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- On April 20, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, together with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, proposed amendments to Form PF.[1] The proposal, if adopted, would be a welcome change for many private fund sponsors, as the reporting requirements for private fund advisers would become more streamlined and less burdensome, and the scope of advisers required to complete all or parts of Form PF would be narrowed....
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