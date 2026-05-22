Latham, PedersoliGattai Lead Funds In €10.7B Recordati Bid
By Najiyya Budaly ( May 22, 2026, 11:10 AM BST) -- Investment firms CVC and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert said Friday that they are heading up a group of investors that will buy Recordati SpA for €10.7 billion ($12.4 billion) in a move to take the Italian pharmaceuticals company private....
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