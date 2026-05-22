UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( May 22, 2026, 4:33 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Napster sued by a music royalties company, White & Case LLP and Laytons LLP targeted in a claim by a property developer, a short-term lender pursue legal action against law firm Rainer Hughes and its former founding partner following his strike-off for money laundering offenses, and the administrators of London Bridging sue the founder of collapsed Market Financial Solutions....
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