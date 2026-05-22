Nelson Mullins Faces $2B Suits Over Alleged Conflicts

By Carolina Bolado ( May 22, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The former wives of two insurance mogul brothers have sued Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP for $2 billion, claiming a partner there set up the couples' estates while quietly conspiring with the brothers to shield marital assets from the wives in the event of divorce....
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