Geico Settles Pa. Probe Into AI-Driven Policy Cancellations
By Hope Patti ( May 22, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's attorney general announced Friday a deal with Geico aimed at strengthening consumer protections by preventing unfair or confusing auto policy cancellations due to the use of artificial intelligence....
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