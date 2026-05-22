Prosecutors Seek $1.98M Forfeiture In Goldstein Case
By Jared Foretek ( May 22, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a nearly $2 million forfeiture judgment against convicted SCOTUSblog founder Tom Goldstein and asking a Maryland federal judge to turn the Supreme Court lawyer's Northwest D.C. home over to the government to pay it....
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