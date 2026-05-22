EU, Mexico Sign Trade Deal Reached Last Year
By Dylan Moroses ( May 22, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The European Union and Mexico formally signed a trade agreement Friday that was reached at the beginning of last year but put on hold as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade strategy cast global economic uncertainty for both trading partners....
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