6th Circ. Keeps Detroit Cops In Wrongful Conviction Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 26, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel refused to shield two former Detroit police officers from key claims brought by two men who spent nearly 20 years in prison before their murder convictions were vacated, finding parts of the officers' appeal either lacked jurisdiction or failed on the merits....
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